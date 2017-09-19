Over 80 Florida museums offering free admission this weekend

(WSVN) - Floridians can gain free entry on Saturday to dozens of museums across the Sunshine State thanks to “Museum Day Live!”

Smithsonian Magazine says “Museum Day Live” is an annual celebration of “boundless curiosity.”

In Florida, 87 participating museums and cultural institutions will provide entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day Live! ticket. Admission will be waived at participating museums for people who download a free ticket. One ticket will provide admission for two people.

To view a full list of participating museums, click here. To download a ticket, click here.

