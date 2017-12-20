Over $700K in expensive clothes stolen from Dania Beach store

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida business has been left reeling after someone stole thousands of dollars in merchandise.

Officials said a crew of thieves broke into Holt Miami’s Dania Beach store near Tigertail Boulevard and Anglers Avenue on Sept. 16.

The thieves made their way into the business by crawling through a hole in an adjoining business.

They loaded up a white getaway truck with over $700,000 in expensive gowns and furs.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.