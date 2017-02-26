Over 7,000 ride, run and walk for Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - More than 7,400 people gathered at Miramar Regional Park, Sunday, to raise money for the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

Participants in the ANF Tour de Broward’s bike races, 4K run and 3K walk all did their part to help pay for the medical services of young patients.

Patients like Zenaya, who has had two open heart surgeries, benefit from the money raised.

“They’ve saved her life in the ER twice,” Zenaya’s mother Kelly Hickman said. “She’s a current cardiac patient and we’re very grateful for all they’ve done for her.”

Gary Birken, from DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, said the the event benefits the hospital’s services in multiple ways.

“This gives us a chance to meet those who support us and to raise a few dollars for the programs that are ongoing and in the planning stages at the children’s hospital,” Birken said.

The programs benefitted include those that treat cancer, heart and blood disorders.

“It’s just a wonderful cause to bring the community together,” said Alan Nobick, from the Memorial Health System.

7’s Steve Shapiro hosted the event

The event raised a record amount, $503,000, for patients.

“I’d like to thank Joe DiMaggio for helping me survive this cancer illness so I can be here right no,” said one boy treated at the hospital.

