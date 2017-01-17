Over 70 off-road vehicles towed after MLK Day ‘Wheels Up, Guns Down’ ride

MIAMI (WSVN) - Tuesday was a busy day for tow truck companies, after over 74 off-road vehicles were towed away and 35 people were arrested during the “Wheels Up, Guns Down,” ride on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

At this year’s unofficial ride, which has become a tradition during the holiday weekend, hundreds of bikers illegally performed stunts and swarmed highways and side streets across both Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Tuesday morning, many participants of the “Wheels Up, Guns Down” ride across Miami-Dade and Broward retrieved their towed dirt bikes and ATVs from Molina’s Tow Yard, after they were confiscated by police.

After showing proof of ownership and handing over $175 each, the first group of riders were able to clear out of the tow yard with their vehicles, just before noon.

“I got my baby!” yelled one of them.

The vehicles that were locked up at this tow yard were some of the 74 vehicles that were taken away by police, Monday, even after local law enforcement agencies and MDX issued warnings that off-road vehicles were prohibited on paved roads in the counties.

A group of those who had to retrieve their dirt bikes had come all the way from Oklahoma City to South Florida. They told 7News their dirt bikes never even made it off the trailer they had parked at a friend’s house when police confiscated them.

“The police unhinged the bikes and took them off. We were parked on private property,” said one of the men from Oklahoma City. “Everybody knows that Martin Luther King weekend, there’s several things to do. Just because you have a dirt bike doesn’t mean you’re gonna rip the streets up. You know, it’s not illegal to possess a dirt bike, you know?”

While they were not arrested, 35 people were arrested in both Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

One of the riders arrested was a man in Miramar who was pulled over while he riding a kid-sized, four-wheeler with a small boy behind him on the seat.

Monday night, the celebration took a deadly turn, when 25-year-old Javis Charles, who was riding a motorbike, slammed into a turning car, near Northwest 54th Street and Sixth Avenue.

Family members told 7News he was killed in the crash.

Later in the evening, police responded to another crash just south of the Palmetto Expressway, at Northwest 27th Avenue and 167th Street.

But for many of those who pickled up their bikes, Tuesday, the arrests and bike confiscations haven’t deterred them from riding again, next year. “We’ll be back next year!” yelled some of the men from Oklahoma City.

In addition to the arrests, Monday, police officers also seized three guns.

