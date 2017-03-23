Over 600 students’ artwork displayed for Winterfest Student Art contest

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The artwork of over 600 students was put on display for the Winterfest Student Art contest, Thursday night.

The artwork comes from third, fourth and fifth graders in Broward County Public Schools.

This year’s first-place winner is Giovanna Soto from Tropical Elementary.

The artwork was displayed the Galleria Fort Lauderdale located at 25th Street, located at 25th Street and East Sunrise Boulevard.

The contest is presented by the Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital and Broward Health.

