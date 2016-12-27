Over 60 firefighters contain Miami storage facility fire

MIAMI (WSVN) - Over 60 firefighters responded to the scene of a fire at a Miami high-rise, near Northeast First Avenue, Tuesday.

Sixty-two firefighters were on scene and 16 units were needed to contain the flames to the seventh floor of a U-Haul storage facility.

Light smoke could even seen coming from the building, but firefighters soon had the fire under control.

