Over 50 companies hiring at job fair in South Florida

Over 50 companies are looking to add to their employment rosters at a massive job fair being held in Sunrise.

A host of companies and organizations will be present including the Florida Panthers, Carnival Cruise Line, the City of Sunrise and several others to offer applicants 2,500 jobs.

Positions range from entry-level to specialized professions. Companies are also looking fill positions in both Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

The event will take place Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It is recommended that attendees dress professionally and bring along copies of their resume or history of employment.

Officials ask that those who attend pre-register here.

