Over 30 companies hiring at South Florida job fair

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Over 30 companies will be looking to fill over 2,000 positions at a mega job fair in Miami Lakes, next Wednesday.

On Feb. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Miami Herald and Sage Dental will be sponsoring a career fair at Don Shula’s Hotel, located at 6821 Main Street.

Companies hiring include Carnival Cruise Lines, The Miami Dolphins, Orkin, Hilton Cabana Miami Beach, Cox Media, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Allstate, Sage Dental, B&I Contractors and more.

Parking and admission for this event is free. However, those who plan to attend must register either at the door or beforehand by visiting jobnewsusa.com/southflorida.

