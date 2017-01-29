Over 200,000 runners hit streets for Miami Marathon

MIAMI (WSVN) - Over 200,000 runners took to the pavement in honor of the Miami Marathon and Half Marathon.

Now in its 15th consecutive year, 86 of the runners have the title of streakers, or those who have participated in all 15 of the races.

Participants began their trek next to the American Airlines Arena. The path will then move from Downtown Miami to Miami Beach on Interstate 395, then head through Coconut Grove and Brickell, and finish up back at the arena.

Streets will reopen at 1 p.m.

