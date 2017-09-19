Over 20,000 without power as FPL approaches deadline

MIAMI (WSVN) - Over 20,000 people in South Florida remain without power as Florida Power and Light approaches their self-imposed deadline.

As of mid-day Tuesday, 17,630 customers in Miami-Dade and 3,720 customers in Broward were without power.

FPL announced that they expect to have power restored to the east coast of Florida by the end of day Tuesday.

Over 2 million people in South Florida were left without power after Hurricane Irma hit Sept. 10.

