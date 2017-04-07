Over 2,000 jobs available at Miami Lakes job fair

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Employers are looking to fill over 2,000 positions during a massive job fair, Wednesday, April 12.

Over 30 employers will be conducting on-the-spot interviews to fill positions, ranging from entry-level to specialized requirements.

Some of the businesses who will be present include Humana, One Blood, The US Navy and Carnival Cruise Lines.

It is recommended that attendees dress professionally and bring their resumes.

The event will take place at Don Shula’s Hotel, located at 6842 Main St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

