WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - More than 20 cars were torched after a fire broke out in a West Palm Beach tow yard, Tuesday night.

The vehicles were damaged near Pike Road and Belvedere Road.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue tweeted photos of the charred cars after the flames were put out.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

