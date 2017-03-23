Over 15,000-acre fire in Collier County shuts down Tamiami Trail

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — According to officials, the raging wildfire in Big Cypress National Preserve in Collier County has grown to more than 15,000 acres after burning for several days.

Due to the growing brush fire, the Florida Highway Patrol has shut down Tamiami Trail, just west of the Miccosukee Tribe Reservation in Collier County.

Other areas being affected are the roads between State Road 29, near Everglades City, to Krome Avenue, near Miami.

Officials advise those heading across the Everglades to use Alligator Alley as an alternate route.

