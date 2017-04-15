SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Easter weekend fun at Zoo Miami lasted all day on Saturday, and it was also friendly to the environment.

Organizers of this year’s Egg Safari, billed as Miami-Dade’s largest and greenes egg hunt, hid more than 100,000 eco-friendly eggs throughout the park, allowing children to enjoy hunts all day long.

There was also food, games, music and crafts. Young Easter egg hunters also got the chance to hop around and take pictures with the guest of honor — the Easter bunny.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.