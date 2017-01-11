Over 100 positions available at CityPlace Doral job fair

cityplace-doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Over a hundred positions will be up for grabs Wednesday, as CityPlace Doral and Doral Chamber of Commerce team up to host a job fair.

The job fair will take place at the Holiday Inn located at 3255 N.W. 87th Ave., in Doral, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Attendees all experience levels will have the opportunity to meet with employers and learn more about the full-time and part-time positions available.

The vendors of CityPlace Doral range from upscale restaurants to trendy fashion boutiques and will be offering positions for all experience levels.

For a full list of employers and to register online click on www.cityplacedoral.com.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus