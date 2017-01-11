Over 100 positions available at CityPlace Doral job fair

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Over a hundred positions will be up for grabs Wednesday, as CityPlace Doral and Doral Chamber of Commerce team up to host a job fair.

The job fair will take place at the Holiday Inn located at 3255 N.W. 87th Ave., in Doral, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Attendees all experience levels will have the opportunity to meet with employers and learn more about the full-time and part-time positions available.

The vendors of CityPlace Doral range from upscale restaurants to trendy fashion boutiques and will be offering positions for all experience levels.

For a full list of employers and to register online click on www.cityplacedoral.com.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.