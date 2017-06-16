OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Police raided an Opa-locka business suspected of have been converted into a large grow house and confiscated more than 100 marijuana plants, Friday afternoon.

Opa-locka Police said they received a tip about a hydroponics lab at the business, located off Opa-locka Boulevard, near Northwest 19th Avenue. Officers entered the premises and smelled a strong odor of marijuana.

Police obtained a search warrant, came back, and once inside the business, discovered a hydroponics lab comprised of four rooms.

Police released pictures from inside the business showing plants in different growth stages.

7News cameras captured officers walking out with large bags filled with marijuana plants and a man in handcuffs.

Police said they will dismantle the operation and place everything into evidence.

Investigators have not specified a street value for the plants.

