Osprey released back into wild on Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An injured bird has been released back into the wild.

A young Osprey took flight at Maurice Gibb Memorial Park on Miami Beach, Thursday.

It was being treated at the Pelican Harbor Seabird Station after an officer spotted it a month ago — unable to stand on its own.

“But so many different people from the community came together to actually help this bird,” said Christopher Boykin, Pelican Harbor’s executive director. “Police officer Sarah from Miami Beach, City of Miami Beach, several volunteers who transported the bird to our center, to the Florida Keys Wild Bird Center who provided the flight cage for flight conditioning. So many people came together.”

“You know, it’s amazing to come full circle. She’s fine, she’s gonna go out and have the rest of… remainder of her life. Hopefully it will be good for her,” said Miami Beach Police Officer Traci Sierra.

Veterinarians said the Osprey had been tagged by scientists at Yellowstone National Park and had migrated all the way to South Florida. They believe it’s the farthest east an Osprey has ever flown.

