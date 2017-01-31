Orphaned manatee recovers after 3-year rehab

MIAMI (WSVN) - An orphaned manatee has returned to the wild.

Cadbury, the orphaned manatee, left Miami Seaquairum on Tuesday at 10 a.m. after undergoing rehab for three years.

He was rescued as an orphan at three months old and received treatment at the seaquarium.

Cadbury was on a strict sea grass diet since November and, now has fully recovered.

“Cadbury is going down to Key Largo,” said animal care supervisor Jessica Schiffhauer. “We’re releasing him today and he will have a satellite tracking belt. So, what that does is allow us to know where his location is and also what the temperature is around there and we’ll have eyes on him better. He will have that belt for about a year.”

Cadbury is 7 and a half feet long and weighs more than 600 pounds.

