Orlando cops make elderly woman breakfast when they discover she ‘hasn’t eaten in a while’

ORLANDO, Fla. (WSVN) — Police in central Florida went above and beyond the call of duty to help out an elderly woman in need.

Orlando Police posted about the encounter on Twitter, saying Officer Cruz and Recruit Officer Goncalves were doing a welfare check on the woman.

Upon their arrival, they discovered that the woman had not eaten in a while. So they took to the kitchen, cooking breakfast for her.

The two officers even cleaned the dishes afterward.

February 12, 2017

