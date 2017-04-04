Orlando businessman King kicks off campaign for governor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Democratic businessman Chris King is kicking off his campaign for governor.

King addressed supporters Tuesday evening in his hometown of Orlando a month after filing paperwork to run for the seat Republican Gov. Rick Scott is giving up due to term limits.

King hasn’t held public office and is highlighting his business experience. He is CEO of Elevation, a company that invests in and manages affordable housing for seniors.

In excerpts of his prepared remarks released ahead of his rally, King said he will propose a plan to help build homegrown Florida businesses rather than using state money to lure large corporations to Florida.

He also said his lack of political experience will be a plus, saying traditional politicians have created a mess and new leadership is needed going forward.

