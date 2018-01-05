Organizations start trust fund for children of soldier killed in Niger

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A trust fund has been established for the children of a fallen soldier from Miami Gardens.

The 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project started the fund for the three children of Sgt. La David Johnson, Tuesday.

Johnson, a Miami Gardens resident, was one of four American soldiers killed during an ambush in Niger in October.

Funding from several organizations as well as a GoFundMe campaign will cover the children’s educational expenses.

The trust fund was established on what would have been Johnson’s 26th birthday.

