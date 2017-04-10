Organic salad recalled after dead bats found inside packages

(WSVN) - A brand of salad sold at Walmart is being recalled after dead bats were found inside two packages sold in Florida.

Fresh Express is pulling its organic marketside spring mix from Walmart locations across the Southeast after dead bats were found in two packages in Florida.

Both people who ate the salad are reportedly being treated for potential exposure to rabies, but are expected to be OK.

The recalled salads have a best-by date of April 14, 2017.

