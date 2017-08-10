Opposition group holds rally against Beckham’s MLS stadium

MIAMI (WSVN) - David Beckham’s quest to bringing soccer to South Florida is facing a new hurdle.

Residents and clergy in Overtown and Spring Garden held a rally, Wednesday, against Beckham’s proposed soccer stadium.

The meeting was organized by the Overtown Spring Garden Community Coalition.

The group argues the deal is light on community benefits and heavy on consequences.

“Well what we hope to accomplish is to reverse this train that has so much momentum, which is the Major League Soccer stadium,” said St. John’s Baptist Church Bishop James Adams. “We feel that the site is inappropriate for the size that it is.”

County commissioners voted in June to sell the three acre property along Northwest Seventh Avenue to Beckham’s group for an estimated $9 million.

