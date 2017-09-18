Operation Blue Roof to help homeowners with temporary roof repairs after Irma

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Homeowners who received roof damage due to Hurricane Irma can now apply for help from Operation Blue Roof.

Operation Blue Roof, which assists eligible homeowners with temporary roof repairs, is a program that Federal Emergency Management Agency tasks the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to implement.

Those who qualify will receive a temporary blue roof.

The program is available at no cost to eligible primary homeowners in Broward, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Palm Beach, Pinellas, Polk, and Sarasota counties.

South Florida residents can apply at:

Lowe’s Home Improvement

1850 NE 8th St., Homestead, FL

Officials said other counties may be added later.

Homes that qualify are primary residences with standard shingled roofs. Metal roofs and mobile homes may be repaired as practical on a case-by-case basis. Roofs with over 50 percent structural damage are not eligible for the program.

Officials also said fro the those renting a home, legal permission for a blue roof to be installed must be obtained from the property. Renters also must get legal permission from their landlord to continue occupying the residence until more permanent repairs are made.

For more information on Operation Blue Roof and other locations, click here.

