Opa-locka police officer arrested for assault

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. (WSVN) — An Opa-locka Police officer was arrested after he was accused of striking someone believed to be in a relationship with his juvenile daughter.

Lowrie Simon, 37, was arrested Sunday evening in Pembroke Park by the Broward Sheriff’s Office. According to the arrest report, Simon had confronted Kristian Stanley, who he believed was in a sexual relationship with the officer’s juvenile daughter.

Stanley denied the accusation, and that’s when Simon punched him.

Stanley was taken to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital where he was treated for injuries that included a fractured jaw and a lower set of displaced teeth that had to be re-wired into place.

Simon has been charged with one count of felony battery and was released Monday from the Broward County Jail after posting a $5,000 bond.

