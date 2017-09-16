OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Opa-locka showed its support for residents in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

City officials and employees passed out free meals at Segal Park, Saturday afternoon.

City Manager Ed Brown praised how the entire community worked together in a time of need. “I want to commend the whole community. They have been working along with the city’s staff, the city administrators, the city commission, as well as our mayor,” he said. “We have seen a show of support and solidarity in making our community better.”

More than 100 residents showed up for the gracious offering.

