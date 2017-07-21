OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida flea market about to go under new ownership has reached an $80 million deal.

RER Outdoor Marketplace will serve as the new operator for Opa-locka Hialeah Flea Market, located along Northwest 42nd Avenue in Opa-locka.

The new owners plan to renovate and improve the flea market to ultimately enhance customer experience and merchant profitability.

