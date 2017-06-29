OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Business leaders broke ground on a new endeavor expected to bring much-needed jobs to South Florida and to preserve the legacy of a public servant who broke barriers throughout her career.

Former U.S. Rep. Carrie Meek, D-Fla. smiled as she sat near the future site of the business park named after her, Thursday. The retired educator and politician, 91, is used to breaking barriers and making a difference, and she is still at it.

“Today is the groundbreaking for the Carrie Meek International Business Park,” said Pryse Elam of Foundry Commercial.

Eleven local business leaders wearing hard hats stood behind Meek and dug shovels into sand to mark the occasion.

Once completed, the area will be transformed into a hub for businesses to call home and provide jobs to more than 1,000 people.

The anchor facility will be none other than the online retail giant Amazon. “It’s going to be an 800,000-square-foot Amazon robotics sortable facility. They’re opening here in Miami-Dade,” said Amazon spokesperson Felipe Millon. “We are extremely happy to be a part of the community.”

The brand-new Amazon facility will pick, pack and ship items to customers around the world, while using robot technology to help.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Barbara Jordan said the high-tech facility will help the local economy. “It’s going to hire people from our community to work with robots. Can you imagine that?” she said. “This is the 21st century, and it’s 2017 in District 1.”

“The most important thing for us is to be able to create community-changing programs that are the legacy of Carrie Meek,” said Lucia Davis Raiford, Meek’s daughter.

Meek addressed attendees who convened under a large white tent. “Thank you to all of you,” she said.

The former congresswoman helped desegregate Miami Dade College back in the 1960s and then went on to become the first African-American woman elected to the Florida senate.

She may be retired, but the work is not over. Her legacy continues on through a development that aims to revitalize the entire community.

“Give to the world the best you have, and the best will come back to you,” said Meek. “That’s what you people are doing for me.”

The 100-acre property is expected to open for business in December 2018.

