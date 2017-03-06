Only 25 percent of 1,065-acre forest fire in Southwest Miami-Dade contained

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Although strong wind gusts and dry conditions have made it difficult for firefighters to extinguish a forest fire that engulfed over 1,000 acres of undeveloped land in Southwest Miami-Dade, the wind gusts are pointing west, and have prevented structures and roads from being affected.

Monday afternoon, smoke and ash from the forest fire could still be seen by people driving along Southwest Eighth Street.

“The good thing is the winds are still pretty much in our favor, in the same direction as yesterday,” said Gabriel Llamas from the Florida Forest Service. “So, we’re working on the same game plan as last night.”

According to the Florida Forest Service, beginning at around 1 p.m., Sunday, the fire swept through Eighth Street from 137th Avenue, all the way to Krome Avenue. At around 2 p.m., the fire jumped across Krome Avenue and was threatening surrounding structures. The fire eventually made its way all the way to Southwest 177th Street by Sunday evening.

Wow – check out these flames from West Miami-Dade brush fire – area of SW Eighth Street and 142nd Avenue. Video: @thefitchairman @wsvn pic.twitter.com/eVpC3FBtPK — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) March 5, 2017

Llamas was the first from the Florida Forest Service to come out to asses the status of the fire near where it started, near Southwest Eighth Street and 137th Avenue.

Since most of the damage has already been done on the undeveloped land, which is mostly covered in grass and melaleuca trees, the focus is now containment, which stands at only 25 percent, according to the Florida Forest Service.

There is no clear date or time set on when the fire will be completely contained. “Mother nature is pretty much the one that does all the calling here,” explained Llamas.

Although the cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials believe the fire was man made.

The area where the fire started is popular for four-wheelers, and hot exhaust systems could ignite the dry vegetation and quickly spark an out of control forest fire.

“You have to eliminate certain factors,” explained Llamas. “No lightning. So, the only thing I could imagine was that it was four-wheelers. However, we don’t know if it was intentional or not.”

Fire officials are counting on an increase in humidity to help decrease the intensity of the fire, Monday afternoon.

