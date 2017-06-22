One transported after fire in Miami duplex

MIAMI (WSVN) - One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in a Miami duplex, Thursday.

7News was over the scene, near Northwest 64th Street and Third Avenue, Thursday morning.

Officials said the fire started on one side of the duplex. However, residents from both sides of the home fled from the duplex.

One person was taken to the hospital, though the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

