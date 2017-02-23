One injured in Coconut Grove shooting

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - A man has been rushed to the hospital after he was shot in the leg in Coconut Grove.

Police said the man was shot along Main Highway. According to police, the situation began when two men got into an argument outside of CocoWalk, and then one man began firing at the other.

The victim fled and that is when he was shot in the leg.

No other injuries were reported.

The shooter has not been caught. It is unknown if the shooter and the victim know each other.

Cellphone video from a 7News viewer shows officers and fire rescue rushing to the scene. However, the scene has since calmed down.

