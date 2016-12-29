‘One Bullet Kills The Party’ initiative wants to end New Year’s celebratory gunfire

MIAMI (WSVN) - Just three days before New Year’s Eve, Miami city leaders gathered across the county to put an end to celebratory gunfire that occurs too often in South Florida during the national holiday.

In 2016, too many innocent lives were lost due to stray bullets. According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, bullets shot into the air can climb two miles, and then fall at a rate of 300 to 700 feet-per-second.

This year, in anticipation of the hundreds of New Year’s Eve events taking place across Miami, city leaders are taking efforts to end gun violence one step further by putting initiatives such as “One Bullet Kills The Party” in place.

City of Miami Mayor Tomás Regalado and Miami-Dade County Commissioner Audrey M. Edmonson held a press conference for the “One Bullet Kills The Party” initiative at the Liberty Square Community Center, Thursday. A similar press conference was held earlier on the same day at The Torch of Friendship monument on Biscayne Boulevard.

“The county has budgeted over 2.4 million dollars to help fight this gun violence,” said Edmonson, “and I intend to become as aggressive as possible and join in with other leaders.”

“It’s important that we use this day, as the commissioner has done, to announce the initiative to combat gun violence,” said Regalado.

“Let’s take those guns and put them down,” said Chiquita Butler, senior executive assistant to the City of Miami Police Chief. “They’re supposed to be used for protection anyways, and if we’re celebrating, then what are we protecting? Nothing. Put them away, and let’s save some lives for 2017.”

With so many firework shows and events going on this New Year’s Eve, there’s no reason to use celebratory gunfire, said officials.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.