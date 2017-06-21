Olympic medalist gives swim lessons at alma mater

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - An Olympic medalist returned to her alma mater to teach young students how to swim.

Ashleigh Johnson, the goalie for the USA Water Polo team, gave swimming lessons to students of Ransom Everglades School, Wednesday.

Johnson will continue the lessons alongside her sister and a number of student volunteers for the next three weeks.

“So we have kids from all different levels. A lot of beginners, but there are a lot of kids that have feel for the water and are comfortable,” Johnson said. “We are just refining the strokes for those kids, and we are teaching from the beginning for younger kids, the less experienced kids.”

The lessons are part of the aquatics initiative for Breakthrough Miami, a tuition-free academic enrichment program.

