Olympic gold medalists stress swim sessions in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Olympic gold medalists gave swim lessons in time for summer in Miami Beach.

Gold medalists Cullen Jones and Rowdy Gaines joined Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Monday.

The trio stressed how important it is to take swim lessons if you’re thinking about going for a dip.

They’re spreading the word to help decrease the more than 3,000 deaths caused by drowning every year.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.