‘Ollie,’ pitbull left for dead, has cremated remains spead over landfill

MIAMI (WSVN) - Ollie, a pitbull found stabbed more than 50 times and inside a suitcase, was offered a proper burial by a local pet cemetery, but a Fort Lauderdale rescue group said, “No.” Now, Ollie’s cremated remains are spread over a landfill in Kissimmee.

According to the Sun Sentinel, Pet Heaven cemetery in Miami offered the proper burial for Ollie, but Grateful Paws, the Fort Lauderdale rescue group, rejected the offer because it was outside Broward County.

Nadia Barkett, a spokeswoman for the Pet Heaven cemetery, told the Sun Sentinel, “That’s heart-wrenching to hear. I don’t feel that any animal should end up in a landfill. All animals deserve respect and dignity when it comes to end of life.”

Ollie was rushed to the VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital after being found, but he died two days later on Oct. 12. The animal hospital requested Ollie’s body be sent to a state lab in Kissimmee for an autopsy.

According to the Florida Department of Agriculture, it’s standard practice to have Ollie’s remains cremated and taken to a landfill in Osceola County.

However, founder of Grateful Paws Jan Milbyer said, Monday, she did not know his ashes would end up in a landfill.

An animal hospital spokeswoman said in previous interviews, according to the Sun Sentinel, that it was up to Grateful Paws to determine what would happen to the ashes.

Pet Heaven officials have said they will work with Grateful Paws on a memorial service for Ollie.

