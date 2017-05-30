Ojus Elementary celebrates 100th anniversary

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Northeast Miami-Dade elementary school is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

Ojus Elementary celebrated its centennial with a special drama skit showing Ojus throughout the years.

Students also had a chance to listen to a violin solo.

Each grade level then submitted a small item to be placed in a time capsule that was buried in the school yard.

