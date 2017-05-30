Ojus Elementary celebrates 100th anniversary

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Northeast Miami-Dade elementary school is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

Ojus Elementary celebrated its centennial with a special drama skit showing Ojus throughout the years.

Students also had a chance to listen to a violin solo.

Each grade level then submitted a small item to be placed in a time capsule that was buried in the school yard.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus