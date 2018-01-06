NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An oil tanker overturned in Northwest Miami-Dade, leaking fuel onto Okeechobee Road, Saturday afternoon.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the rollover took place on West Okeechobee Road, near the Florida Turnpike exit.

The Miami-Dade Department of Environmental Resources Management responded to clean up the leak.

Officials said the roadway was not blocked.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.