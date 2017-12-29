Oil tanker spills fuel after crash involving several semi-trucks

WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - An oil tanker truck is leaking fuel Friday morning after a major crash along U.S. 27 and Interstate 75.

According to a Broward Sheriff’s Office tweet, a tanker truck was involved in a crash with several semi-trucks along U.S. 27 and I-75 around 5:30 a.m. One of the trucks began leaking fuel onto the highway, which caused U.S. 27 northbound to be shut down and southbound traffic to be heavily delayed.

#Update Only southbound traffic is being allowed to pass intermittently but expect delays of several hours until fuel leak can be secured and vehicles uprighted. This will be a long & protracted incident. Drivers should be very patient or seek alternative routes for northbound. pic.twitter.com/kSZDydJXfX — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) December 29, 2017

The BSO Hazardous Materials team responded to the scene and secured the leak.

BSO said one of the drivers was treated and transported to Cleveland Clinic Hospital in good condition.

Officials are advising commuters to be patient or seek alternate routes while Florida Highway Patrol investigates the cause of the crash.

