WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An oil tanker overturned near Palm Beach International Airport, Thursday.

The tanker was carrying more than 8,000 gallons of jet fuel when it flipped, causing a mess.

Emergency crews remain on the scene as they work to clean up the mess.

Officials have asked motorists to avoid the area until it’s all clear.

