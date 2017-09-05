Officials work to lower water levels in South Florida

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida Water Management has begun preparing for Hurricane Irma.

7Skyforce HD was over a canal in Plantation, Tuesday, where crews were seen dropping the water level.

Water management officials made the call on Tuesday morning to lower water levels across South Florida. This would, officials said, make room for any potential flood water.

