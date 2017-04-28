Officials: Underground explosion in South Miami leads to power outage

SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating an underground explosion in South Miami that has left a section of the city without electricity, Friday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene along Southwest 57th Avenue, near U.S. 1, at around 5:15 p.m.

According to South Miami Police, there were reports of an underground explosion and smoke coming from a manhole.

7Skyforce HD hovered above an open manhole with smoke coming out of it.

No injuries have been reported.

Authorities are currently working a power outage in the area that has left local businesses with no power. Street lights are also out.

Officials said the outage appears to be electrical in nature.

Florida Power and Light have not yet specified how many homes and businesses are being affected.

