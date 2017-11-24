Officials: Teen wanted for auto theft is person of interest in grandmother’s death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) -A Jacksonville-area teen who was believed to be missing is now wanted for auto theft and is a person of interest in the death of his grandmother, authorities said.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, 15-year-old Logan Mott from Duval County was last seen in Pennsylvania, Thursday. Police believe he could still be in the northeastern United States.

Mott’s was initially reported missing, Wednesday, along with his grandmother, Kristina French. He is now a person of interest in French’s death, according to JSO.

Police say he is likely to be in a silver 2015 Dodge Dart with Florida tag DLL T42.

Officials said Mott stands 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds and has short brown hair and brown eyes.

The teen is considered armed and dangerous, and police have advised the public against approaching him or the vehicle.

Police urged residents to call 911 if they spot Mott.

