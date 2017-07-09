Officials: Shark attack 1st of its kind on Haulover Beach

HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Emergency crews rushed one person to the hospital after what officials are calling the first recorded shark attack to take place on Haulover Beach.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the incident took place on Sunday, at around 5 p.m.

Paramedics transported the adult victim to Aventura Hospital in unknown condition.

Officials have not provided further details about the attack.

