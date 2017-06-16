Officials search home of missing Delray Beach woman

DELRAY BEACH (WSVN) – Federal agents and deputies are searching for clues in the disappearance of a Delray Beach woman.

Officials are searching the home of Isabella Hellman, who went missing in May.

Hellman was with her husband in the Florida Straits when she disappeared at sea.

Their catamaran sank on their way back from Saint Martin.

Her husband, who was later found in a lifeboat, said she fell overboard after their boat hit something.

