Officials search for owner of diamond ring found at MIA

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Airport officials need help finding the rightful owner of a diamond ring that was recently found at Miami International Airport.

Officials will not say when the ring was specifically found, so they do not divulge certain details to the public.

According to airport officials, about 150 people lose things every day at MIA during the holiday season, mostly at Transportation Security Administration security points.

Airport officials said about 2,400 items have been found at MIA in the month of December, but they are currently focused on finding the owner of the diamond ring.

“It must be very precious to someone out there,” said Patricia Tonelli from the MIA Lost and Found, “and our job over here is to help bring happiness to people. In this case, it’s this lady. To try to return this item to whoever the owner is.”

Tonelli said she’s not surprised that airport officials have the ring in their possession. “We get all kinds of items,” she said.

The lost items are stored in a room inside the airport.

If you have any information on the ring’s owner or if you have any items that you need to reclaim, visit miami-airport.com.

