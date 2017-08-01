Officials respond to reports of sick inmates at Miami-Dade County Jail

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and City of Miami Fire Rescue have responded to reports of sick inmates at the Miami-Dade County Pre-Trial Detention Center, Tuesday.

According to MDPD, seven inmates in the same jail are suffering from seizures.

The inmates are being transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

Officers from both the county as well as corrections officers responded to the scene in order to escort the inmates. The officers have also been asked to wear their riot gear and be armed with rifles before assisting with the transport to the hospital’s secured ward.

The areas around Jackson, Northwest 12th Avenue and 12th Street will be closed while officials make the transport.

It is recommended that motorists avoid the area.

