Carbon monoxide poisoning sends 10 to hospital in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have responded to a carbon monoxide incident in Lauderdale Lakes that has sent 10 people to the hospital.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue responded to the incident, near 27th Street and Northwest 34th Ave. 7Skyforce was over the scene, where people were seen being stretchered out of a residential area.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue, a family of 10 were burning wood in order to stay warm in their first-floor apartment.

Three adults and seven kids were transported by ground to Plantation General Hospital. Officials said all are in serious condition, but they are expected to be OK.

Only one apartment was affected in the area.

The State Fire Marshal is expected to arrive on the scene as the investigation begins

