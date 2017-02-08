Officials released images of ATM crook in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released snapshots of a suspected cash snatching crook in Oakland Park.

Officials said the man in the pictures stole $400 from a woman at an ATM on Dec. 22.

He swiped the cash while she had her back turned to make a different transaction at a second ATM.

The incident happened at the BB&T Bank on North Andrews Avenue and Northwest 42nd Street.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

