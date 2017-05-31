Officials release new bodycam footage from Pulse nightclub massacre

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A chilling new video from officials responding to the Pulse nightclub shooting a year ago was released, Wednesday.

The 11-hour video shows never-before seen footage from first responders and although the video can be dark at times, the audio reveals the horror that unfolded that night in June 2016.

Around 2:04 a.m. on June 12, 2016, the shooting inside the nightclub had just begun.

An Orlando Police officer could be seen driving about 100 miles per hour in an attempt to get to the scene as quickly as possible. “Oh man, I gotta get there,” he could be heard saying on his bodycam.

At the scene, people were in a state of chaos. Inside, gunshots and screaming could be heard.

“Let me see your hands now!” said one officer on bodycam footage. “Now! Let me see your hands!”

The body cam video came from nine different officers and three different agencies.

“We probably got about 20 gunshot victims, just so you know, they’re gonna need a lot of people,” another officer could be heard saying.

In another conversation, officers spoke among one another about the death toll.

“What’s that?” said one officer.

“Twenty-three on the floor, dead,” the other responded.

At one point bodycam footage caught the scene shortly after a bullet hit Orlando Police SWAT Officer Mike Napalatano in his head. His helmet saved his life. He was rushed to the hospital and is doing well.

The footage gives an important, first-person account of the most horrific shooting in American history.

It’s a night of evil that gripped the City of Orlando. “Terrorism in Orlando,” one officer said.

The shooting left 49 people dead and 53 injured.

Police killed the lone gunman inside the nightclub.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.