Officials release information on alleged FLL gunman

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7News news partner has released a picture of the alleged shooter who killed five people and injured eight at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Friday afternoon.

Officials have identified the shooter involved as 26-year-old Esteban Santiago. Florida Sen. Bill Nelson was the first to confirm the shooter’s identity, early Friday afternoon.

CNN has obtained and released a photo of the young man, who officials said, arrived to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on a flight.

Investigators said, upon arrival, Santiago went into a restroom. He carried a bag that was checked with the gun inside. That’s when he pulled out the gun and loaded it before shooting at bystanders in the baggage claim area.

Officials are investigating whether Santiago flew in on a flight that departed from Canada, as Nelson indicated earlier in the day.

According to the Canadian Embassy, however, Santiago has no connection to Canada and did not fly from Canada. A few reports have gone out that said the shooter is from Alaska. However, officials have not released much information about the accused gunman yet.

Air Canada’s Twitter account also tweeted that they do not have any record that a passenger on their airline carried a gun in a checked bag.

According to the Associated Press, the suspect’s brother, identified as Bryan, said that Santiago was receiving psychological treatment while he was living in Alaska. AP also confirmed that the gunman’s girlfriend alerted his family that he was receiving the treatment. The suspect’s brother said he didn’t know what Santiago was being treated for.

A military spokeswoman, however, told the AP received a general discharge from the Alaska Army National Guard last year for unsatisfactory performance.

Puerto Rico National Guard spokesman Maj. Paul Dahlen told the AP that Santiago was deployed to Iraq in 2010 and spent a year there with the 130th Engineer Battalion, the 1013th engineer company out of Aguadilla.

Esteban was born in New Jersey. When he was 2 years old, he moved to Puerto Rico where he was raised.

He was with the island’s national guard for several years. he also served in Iraq in 2010 for about a year. Since then, he’s been a national guardsman.

According to Nelson, the gunman had a military ID on him, which is how he identified him.

Federal officials have said the shooter is in custody. He is currently being questioned in relation to this deadly shooting.

